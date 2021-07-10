Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.52% of Regions Financial worth $104,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

