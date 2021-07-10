Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,904,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.89% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

