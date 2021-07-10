Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,827 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $73,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,435.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,319.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.