Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 30,147 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,147 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.87% of Grand Canyon Education worth $94,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.