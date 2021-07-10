Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

