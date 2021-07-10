Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 701,795 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

