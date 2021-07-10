Northern Trust Corp Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

