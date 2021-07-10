Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,483 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of ImmunoGen worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.36 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

