Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BRKL opened at $14.42 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

