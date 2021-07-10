Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

