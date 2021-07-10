NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

