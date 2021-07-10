NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

