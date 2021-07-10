Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

BOOT opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.56 million and a PE ratio of 29.89.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

