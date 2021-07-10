Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 380,725 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $354,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $288.02. 1,497,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -266.68, a PEG ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.