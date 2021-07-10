Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $398.98 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $398,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. 1,027,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,220. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.