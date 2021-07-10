Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Synopsys worth $639,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.75. 478,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,895. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.