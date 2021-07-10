Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Crown worth $323,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,238,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. 850,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

