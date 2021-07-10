NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $693.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $725.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $802.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,557. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

