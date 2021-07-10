NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $802.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $391.08 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $682.42.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

