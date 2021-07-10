O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,378,000 after purchasing an additional 209,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $119.70 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

