O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

