O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 501.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $78.79 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.