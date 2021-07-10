O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 1,877.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

