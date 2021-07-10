O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,195,068.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,454 shares of company stock worth $95,141,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

PGNY stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

