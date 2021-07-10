O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Houston Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

