O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.86. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $213.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

