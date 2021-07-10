O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,322 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envela were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

