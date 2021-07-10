O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

