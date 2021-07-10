Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 379,389 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.6% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

FTCH traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 2,242,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,948. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

