Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes $403,000 Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,983. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

