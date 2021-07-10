ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 34.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ObsEva by 448.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.