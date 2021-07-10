Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Remark by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 193,115 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.61 on Friday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

