Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.14% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $259,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

