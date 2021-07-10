Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $169,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

