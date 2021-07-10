Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

