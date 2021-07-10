Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

