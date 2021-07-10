Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE CYH opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

