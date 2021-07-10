Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $77,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.03 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.