Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.