ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.31 million and $13,747.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,855.62 or 0.99918908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007366 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.