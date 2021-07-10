OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OFS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

