Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. 243,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

