OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 28,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 9,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

