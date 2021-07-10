Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $642,858.78 and $483,289.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00875979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

