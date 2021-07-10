OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

