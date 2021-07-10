Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.