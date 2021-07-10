Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

