Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

