Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,698 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.