Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $205.83 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,460,852 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

